RAFA members at Alrewas memorial

Members of the Royal Airforces Association (Ryedale Branch) paid a return visit to the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas to see the recently installed Guinea Pig Club Memorial and the branch’s Memorial Tree which was planted in 2008.

Over the years the branch has contributed to a number of installations at the NMA where there is a local connection – including the main RAFA Memorial and the statues to the Women’s Land Army.

A spokesman for the group said: “Everyone spent an enjoyable, and eventually fine day exploring the site.

“Although this is the fourth branch outing to the NMA there is always something new to see and several members spent time viewing the new exhibition to the Far East Prisoners of War Association while others visited the Shot at Dawn installation commemorating those servicemen executed for alleged desertion during WWI.

“Those who were able walked over to visit the branch’s Memorial Tree and Tom Law placed a poppy cross while those present stood in silence to remember past members.”