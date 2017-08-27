Search

Rare tiger cub is a surprise arrival at zoo

Eight week old tiger cubs experience the outside world for the first time at Flamingo Land in Kirby Misperton, near Malton, North Yorkshire. The cubs (2 female and 1 male) were born on March 22nd to breeding pair, Surya (mother) and Bawa (father) and are called Mentari, Bulan and Kuasa (male). See Ross Parry copy RPYCUBS : Three of the world's rarest tigers have been born at Flamingo Land Zoo near Malton, and this week took their first steps into the outside world. The Sumatran Tiger cubs - two females and a male - are the first baby tigers to be born at the zoo in over 20 years. With recent estimates suggesting that the world population of Sumatran Tigers is now as low as 400, zoo manager Ross Snipp has spoken of his pride at Flamingo Land helping to bring about a near one per cent increase in the species' numbers.
A rare species of tiger cub has been born at a North Yorkshire zoo - an arrival that has been dubbed a ‘miracle birth’.

On Friday night, Flamingo Land’s breeding pair, Bawa and Surya, welcomed the cub from the Sumatran species - of which there are only around 300 in the entire world.

However, just a month ago the team at the leisure resort near Malton believed the mother had miscarried the cub.

Zoo manager Ross Snipp told the Yorkshire Post: “Although it is early days for our Tiger Cub it looks to be very strong and we are very hopeful that this continues.

“Around a month ago our Zoo and Vet team believe that she had miscarried so we were all amazed to find the little Cub with it’s parents on Friday evening.

“We would not normally make this announcement so early but we are so proud of our work in this particular field that we wanted to give as many children as possible the chance to see him or her before the schools go back.”

At the moment the sex of the cub remains unknown and it is with its mother in a secure tiger den at the theme park.

The cub has been produced by the same breeding pair which produced triplets at Flamingo Land three years ago.

They went off to other collections and earlier this year one of those cubs also became a father.

The Sumatran Tiger is the smallest surviving tiger species and classed as a critically endangered species due to threats of poaching and the loss of natural habitat such as evergreen forests, freshwater swamp forests and peat swamps.