Reasons to be cheerful at brewery

The owners of a brewery based near Hunmanby are celebrating a prestigious double – landing yet another award and a new contract with a major supermarket.

Wold Top Brewery was announced as the winner of the Family Business category in the Farm Business Food and Farming Industry Awards at an awards dinner at the House of Commons recently.

Alex Balchin with the Yorkshire Bitter the brewery is supplying to Marks & Spencer.

Brewery director Gill Mellor said: “As a farm based business brewing beer from our own crops, it’s very rewarding to win a farming award. Winning the family business category award is particularly fitting given that we have recently welcomed the fifth generation with the birth of twin girls.”

The brewery has also been selected by Marks & Spencer to brew an exclusive own brand Yorkshire Bitter.

The 3.8% ABV bitter will be available from 499 of Marks & Spencer’s 650 stores in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including Yorkshire branches in Beverley, Scarborough and York.

The retailer already stocks Wold Gold and Scarborough Fair IPA.

The beer is described as a refreshing bitter with a delicate peppery finish that is brewed using Yorkshire spring water, barley malts and British Northdown hops.

Mrs Mellor said: “It’s very encouraging for businesses like ours to see the increasing focus that retailers like Marks & Spencer have on locally sourced produce.

“We’re overjoyed at the prospect of creating a beer that is available exclusively on their shelves.”