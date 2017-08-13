Rebecca proves to be top class with award win

A Scarborough student has been named ‘BTEC Apprentice of the Year’.

Rebecca Munro beat hundreds of students to achieve overall winner in the BTEC Apprentice of the Year (16-18 year category).

She was presented with her award at a Parliamentary reception at the House of Commons, followed by an award ceremony at the Royal Horticultural Halls.

The ceremony was held in recognition of students around the world, who are studying BTEC qualifications this year.

Award organisers Pearson received over 1,000 nominations across the 24 award categories for this year’s awards.

Lecturer Vicky Patterson from Leeds College of Building says: “I can honestly say that Rebecca’s contribution to apprenticeships and to the promotion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects, is absolutely phenomenal.

“She works tirelessly for the benefit of others and is a very worthy winner of this award. She is a star of the future and a superb ambassador for our industry.”

Rebecca, who is a technician permanent way engineer at Mott MacDonald in York, travels more than 110 miles to attend the college one day a week, and is one of only two girls in her cohort.

Vicky said: “Every assignment Rebecca submits is a pleasure to read and is always produced to the highest standard. Rebecca completed her Advanced Technical Apprenticeship gaining the highest possible grade, and her NVQ portfolio is held up as an example of best practice.”

Rebecca says: “I chose to complete an apprenticeship in civil engineering because of the positive impact that engineering has on society. I also get a great deal of personal satisfaction from seeing my designs become a reality.

“My engineering apprenticeship has enabled me to work alongside a range of experienced people, developing work based knowledge, whilst still studying one day a week at college.

“Winning the BTEC Apprentice of the Year award is something that I am very proud of and once I complete the higher level apprenticeship, I hope to embark on the new degree level apprenticeship, so that I can keep progressing and learning.”