Rhodes fight called off

George Rhodes Jnr's title plans will have to wait after his bid for a British Challenge Belt has been put on ice.

The Scarborough man was supposed to be fighting RP Davies in a card-topping bout at Blackpool's Hilton Hotel on Friday night, but the Lancashire boxer has been hit by a huge blow.

Davies failed a brain scan in the build-up to the bout and has since had his licence revoked by the British Boxing Board on Control.

Rhodes Jnr, who was hoping to bounce back from a defeat in his last bout against Dan West, is now in limbo as he waits to hear about his next outing.

"It is frustrating because it is the second time I've had a fight cancelled this year," he said.

"This is nobody's fault though, he failed a brain scan and he has to go and see a specialist before he can fight again.

"I wish him all the best.

"It was a good opportunity for me though because I thought it was winnable.

"I'm still in training, but when you have a fight cancelled your motivation slips to rock bottom.

"It is just a case of waiting now and seeing what happens and when I fight again.

"I might get a call asking me to fight next week, I just have to make sure I'm prepared."