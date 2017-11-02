Rhodes hoping to bounce back in 2018

Scarborough’s George Rhodes is hoping that 2018 is kinder to him than 2017 after his third successive fight was cancelled last Friday.

Rhodes was supposed to be fighting Hull’s Connor Seymour, but the British Boxing Board of Control didn’t receive Seymour’s medical paperwork in time and the contest was scrapped.

The Westway super welterweight said: “I couldn’t believe it was off, I had to leave my phone at home and go out for a walk after my promoter Dave Coldwell phoned to let me know.

“I’ve had a terrible 2017 with the loss, an injury and having three fights cancelled.

“I’m just hoping my patience will pay off in 2018 and I can get back to winning ways and get back on track going forward.”