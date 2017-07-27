Rhodes ready for biggest test to date in Blackpool

Scarborough boxer George Rhodes Jnr insists making the step up in class will bring the best out of him when he takes on RP Davies in Blackpool in September.

Having suffered a frustrating year which included a shock stoppage defeat, a serious knee injury and a last-minute show cancellation, Rhodes is determined to emerge from his toughest test to date by bouncing back in style when he meets Davies at the Hilton Hotel on Friday September 1.

A Masters belt will be up for grabs, but more important that winning his first strap is the carrot of fighting for the Central Area title if he comes out victorious from the eight-round contest.

“It’s a winnable fight and I have everything to gain,” Rhodes said.

“The Central Area title is a prestigious belt below the British and English titles, so to fight for that would be great for me.”

Heading into Davies’ back yard isn’t something that fazes Rhodes, who is also hoping to take a solid following to Blackpool with him for his biggest outing to date.

He added: “I know this is my first time as the away fighter in pro boxing, but it’s nothing new to me.

“I went to Germany and Denmark to box away from home as an amateur and have been to some very hostile venues as the away fighter, so it won’t bother me.

“At the end of the day, there’s only two people in there, so the crowd won’t make a difference.”

The Westway man believes the step up in class will bring the best out in him.

“It will be a different kind of fight, he’ll come forward and that will give me more opportunities.”