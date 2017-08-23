Ringleader of Scarborough drugs gang arrested

After months on the run, a ringleader of a Scarborough drugs gang has been arrested.

Sonny Elms, from Greater Manchester, was wanted on a warrant after he failed to appear at York Crown Court on 1 February 2017.

Five members of the same gang were jailed for a total of almost 20 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in the seaside town.

Elms, 24, was found and arrested in Manchester by Greater Manchester Police on 25 July.

He will appear at York Crown Court for sentencing this Friday (25 August 2017).

His accomplice, 26-year-old Paul Daniel Heaton, also absconded before sentencing and remains wanted by police.

Heaton is 5ft 11ins tall and is proportionately built. He has blue eyes, short hair and is often unshaven. He speaks with a Manchester accent.

Anyone who has information that could help detectives locate him should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1. Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999. Alternatively, you can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12130209531 when passing on information.