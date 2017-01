Northway-based estate agents RJS has donated a number of golf vouchers to support Scarborough RNLI.

The vouchers, for 12 rounds of golf for four players, are worth between £80 and £160.

Ralph Shalom of RJS said: “We advertise at South Cliff Golf Club and they gave us these vouchers.”

Colin Woodhead, who chairs Scarborough RNLI, said: “They will be used to raise funds.”