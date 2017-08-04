Rob Brydon announces date in Scarborough

One of the UK’s funniest stand-up comedians has just announced new dates for his latest tour, which includes at performance at Scarborough Spa later this year.

Star of Gavin and Stacey, Would I Lie To You and The Trip, Welsh comedy hero Rob Brydon will take to The Grand Hall stage on Thursday December 7 with his new show ‘I Am Standing Up’.

On stage recently, Brydon appeared in London’s West End starring alongside Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller. His other theatre credits include Future Conditional at The Old Vic and A Chorus of Disapproval at The Harold Pinter Theatre.

This tour is Rob’s first run of stand-up shows since his sell out national tour and West End run of 2009.

Expect the show to include some of his peerless impressions, musical interludes and of course, audience participation.

Rob is the latest addition to Scarborough Spa’s comedy line up with Roy Chubby Brown (August 19), Stewart Lee (October 4), Jimmy Carr (November 10) and Henning Wehn (November 24) all set to visit the South Bay venue later this year.

Tickets for ‘Rob Brydon: I Am Standing Up’ are now on sale priced at £27.50 plus booking fee.

Tickets will be available from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office on 01723 821 888 and online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk.