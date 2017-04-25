Roberts run delayed by play-offs

Scarborough Athletic coach Steve Roberts' run from Colwyn Bay in Wales to the new Scarborough Leisure Village has been delayed due to the play-offs.

Roberts was supposed to set off after the game on Saturday, but with Boro in action against Ossett Town this evening in the Evo-Stik North play-offs, it was decided that he put his effort back until early June.

The 200-mile run is to raise funds for Boro and to honour the memory of former chairman Dave Holland, who recently passed away.

He said: "I am feeling ready for the run, but with the season still going on and the fact that we need to finish sorting the insurance, it was decided that I should put it back.

"By that point a few of the players might want to join me on a part of the run, Dave Merris and Jamie Price have said that they might be interested."