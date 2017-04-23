Roma calls for Boro fans to crank up the volume for Ossett battle.

Scarborough Athletic defender Dom Roma has been stunned by the volume of the fans since signing for the club.

Roma has played a huge part in helping Boro to the semi-finals of the Evo-Stik North play-offs, where they will host Ossett Town on Tuesday night.

The former Gainsborough Trinity boss has slotted neatly into a defence that has not conceded a goal in 728 minutes of league football.

But he is equally impressed by the off-the-field efforts of the fans as the on-the-field charge towards glory.

"The supporters are just proper supporters, it is crazy for this level of football," he said.

"Scarborough's support, both home and away is the best I've come across for a while.

"For a club at this level to have a home gate of 700 to 800 against Tadcaster and then take as many as they did to Colwyn Bay is really impressive.

"It is the volume of noise they create, I haven't seen anything like it for some time.

"It definitely bodes well for next season in Scarborough itself and also our home game against Ossett in the play-offs.

"The more the merrier for me. We have grafted really hard to get the club into this position, so it would be great if they could come down and give us the backing on Tuesday."

Roma feels as though he is getting better and better with the more football he plays after being starved of the action due to his managerial duties at Gainsborough.

He added: "I am getting back to something like because when I signed for Scarborough I hadn't played for eight or nine months.

"I was given the chance by the gaffer (Steve Kittrick) after I resigned from Gainsborough, but I hadn't trained or done a pre-season.

"I don't think the fans or anybody at the club have seen the best of me yet, but I am definitely getting there.

"We are doing well as a team as well, the confidence levels have to be good because we are scoring goals and, at the moment, not conceding.

"For us though, it is all about doing it for Dave Holland.

"I have never seen a chairman with that much energy, he is someone who picked up the kit after games in the changing room, which is something I've not come across in 16 years of football.

"Since his sad passing away we have really come together as a group, we want to continue that into the play-offs."