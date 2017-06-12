Rotunda wins Geological Society award

The Rotunda Museum has received the prestigious R H Worth Award at this year’s Geological Society Awards ceremony.

The award celebrates the practice and encouragement of geological science by and among amateurs.

This is the first time that the award has been given to a Museum.

Professor Pete Rawson, a trustee and former chair of Scarborough Museums Trust, was presented with the award on Wednesday 7 June at the Society’s Burlington House headquarters in London.

Professor Pete Rawson said: “It was a great privilege to accept the award on behalf of the trust.

“As a geologist, I am delighted that the world’s oldest geological society has recognised the hugely important role that the Rotunda and our staff and volunteers play in introducing amateurs (including children of all ages) to geology – especially to the classic geology and palaeontology of the Yorkshire Coast.”

Professor Paul Hollins, chairman of the museums trust, said: “The Rotunda Museum is an iconic building and the role that it plays in encouraging an interest and understanding of geology is extremely important to Scarborough Museums Trust.

“I am delighted that the building – and all those who contribute to making it a centre for exploration, knowledge and curiosity – has been recognised by the Geological Society.”

The Museum is managed for the Council by Scarborough Museums Trust.