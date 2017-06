Visitors to RSPB Bempton Cliffs have rated it as one of the UK’s top ten natural attractions.

Popular travel website TripAdvisor has revealed the wildlife site is now at number five in the UK’s best-rated natural outdoor attractions.

Around 665,000 attractions are currently listed on the travel website.

Visitor experience manager Sarah Aitken said: “Being one of the UK’s best is an incredible achievement. TripAdvisor reviews are important because they’re written by the public.”