Savory u-turn leaves sour taste for Boro

Striker Aiden Savory has made a huge u-turn and opted to sign for Tadcaster Albion instead of Scarborough Athletic.

The former Farsley man had told Boro boss Steve Kittrick that he had committed to the club, but changed his mind at the end of last week to join their Evo-Stik North rivals.

Savory had given an interview to The Scarborough News, saying: “I can’t wait to get playing, I just want to get cracked on with the new season.

“It has been a bit of a weird off-season because I spoke to Farsley and was all set to sign for them, but then Scarborough came in offering me a unique opportunity.

“Not saying that Farsley aren’t a good club, but traditionally, Scarborough are very big, especially for this level of football."

Kittrick was disappointed with Savory's decision, but he still has a number of striking irons in the fire.

He said: "It is disappointing that he's done what he's done because he had agreed a deal with us.

"He rang me on Friday and told me that he had some bad news. Up to Thursday he was signing with us, but he said that he'd changed his mind.

"We still have some irons in the fire, we are in talks with a few other strikers and we'll be hoping to get something in place over the next few days."