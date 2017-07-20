Scalby and Ravenscar set for final battle

Have your say

The final of the Lloyd Dowson Cricket Cup takes place at the magnificent Flixton Cricket Ground on Tuesday July 25, 6pm start.

This is the second final of this competition generously sponsored by Lloyd Dowson - Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors of Bridlington and Scarborough.

Lloyd Dowson provided a new winners cup and runners-up shield for this competition last season.

This year sees last year’s runners-up Ravenscar in the final once again and will take on Scalby B.

Both teams are currently doing well in Division C of the AndyHire Evening League and a good close game looks in prospect.

The game with fielding circle restrictions is a 15 eight-ball over per side competition.

Ravenscar, captained by Freddie Barker, reached the final after beating Flixton B and Wykeham C.

Scalby B are captained by Aidan Thomas and they beat Forge Valley and Muston.

The final will be umpired by Steve Dodds and John Wilson with a raffle run at the game for Evening League funds.

The trophies at the end of the game will be presented by David Dowson, founder of competition sponsor Lloyd Dowson, along with the company’s marketing manager Vanessa Rowbottom.