Scarborough 2nds seal edgy victory

Scarborough 2nds edged their way to a two-run success in their York League Division Two Ebor clash against Hemingbrough.

Mark Cook gave Scarborough a solid grounding with a knock of 44, but he lacked partners, as only Tom Precious (21) and David Snowball (44) also contributed in a final tally of 131.

Scarborough then piled the pressure on at the start of the Hemingbrough innings, reducing them to 21-3 in the early stages.

Hemingbrough rallied in the middle of their order though and pushed themselves to 106-7 with overs to spare.

But Scarborough's bowlers gritted their teeth and managed to see off their rivals just before they passed their target.

Kieran Rutter finished with 4-30, while Snowball claimed 3-40, including the all-important final wicket.

Flixton climbed into the top two of the Division One standings, leapfrogging Sewerby, after their win by three wickets against Dringhouses.

Tom Norman had an excellent all-round day, starting with figures of 5-49 in Dringhouses' final score of 155.

Jamie Nesfield also took four wickets, including a hat-trick.

Norman then struck a half-century, linked with Will Hutchinson's 25, as Flixton made it to the victory.

Sewerby lost by six wickets against Hull Zingari.

Sewerby were bowled out for 248 thanks to contributions from AidyLong (25),Nick Gibson (30),Scott Cooper (45),Lewis Beasley (41) and Mike Hurst (35).

This looked to be a good enough score, but Hull passed the mark after 39.4 overs.

Bridlington lost out by six wickets in their Division Two Ebor game against Woodhouse Grange 2nds.

John Major's 78 and Rich Lount's 33 pushed Brid to 165, a score that Woodhouse reached after 38.3 overs.