Scarborough antiques wanted for Dickinson's Real Deal

Dickinson's Real Deal is looking for Scarborough residents to cash their antiques and valuables when it comes to the Spa.

ITV's hit antiques show, presented by David Dickinson, will be Scarborough Spa on Saturday November 4.

Back for a Fourteenth series, David Dickinson and the dealers are traveling around the country looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public.

Anyone who wants to sell their goods, but only for the right price, are urged to come along.

David Dickinson said: "It’s great to bring the show to Scarborough.

"People of Scarborough come along and get the Real Deal. I’m very much looking forward to visiting Scarborough. It is an area of the country I love bringing the show to. I remember visiting there before; the items brought in were fantastic- great quality - with fabulous history and stories attached”

Doors will be open between 8am and 5pm.

As usual David Dickinson will be keeping an eye on the deals and giving advice about whether to take the dealers’ cash OR gamble at auction. But the final decision lies with our contributors and it’s up to them to decide which option is the REAL DEAL!