Scarborough bubbly thief wanted to buy heroin

A man has been jailed for stealing bottles of Champagne from a Scarborough supermarket with intention to sell them to purchase heroin instead.

The court heard how Geoffrey Foy walked into Scarborough’s Marks & Spencer store in Newborough on March 28 and stole three bottles of Champagne worth a total of £81.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to theft at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Katy Varlow, prosecuting, said: “He picked up three bottles and left without paying.

“Staff caught up with him outside the store and he admitted everything.

“He accepted he only had £10 on him and intended to sell the Champagne on to buy heroin.”

The court heard how Foy had previous convictions for similar offences and breached a community order when committing the offence.

Marcus Topham, defending, said: “Mr Foy had insufficient funds to buy the bottles in the first place.

“When he was stopped he was fully cooperative with Marks & Spencer staff and with the police. He has also entered a timely guilty plea but realises he has a poor record of offending.”

Charles Davis, chairman of the bench, said: “You were subject to a community order when you committed the offence. When that was issued on June 23 last year, it was a direct alternative to prison.

“I have no option but to send you to prison for eight weeks due to your history of similar offences.”

Foy was also ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.