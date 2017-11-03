Scarborough College stars shine to qualify for national event

For the third year in a row, Scarborough College’s equestrian team qualified through to the National Schools’ Championships.

The event is held annually in Buckinghamshire where a number of outstanding individual rides saw Scarborough College finish a remarkable fourth overall in the 85cm class with every rider scoring magnificent clear rounds.

The College was especially pleased that Year 10 pupil Hannah Marley was crowned the 2017 Individual Eventing Champion thanks to her superlative league performances over the course of the year.

The event was topped off with a superb eighth placing in the 90-95cm Jumping With Style category, in which new year seven pupil Lily Blythe achieved one of the very best individual scores which bodes very well for the future of riding at the college.

Headmaster Charles Ellison commented: “We are delighted by the overall performance of the team and once again their talent has marked out Scarborough College as a genuine school of excellence for riding.

“They have the perfect mind-set and nerve to perform when it matters most.”