Scarborough entertainers to 'fight to the death'

Two renowned Scarborough entertainers are set to 'fight to the death' this weekend, according to posters around the town.

A number of laminated posters have appeared tied to lampposts across Scarborough giving details of 'Battle Scarbs' which claims a fight will take place between singer Danny Wilde and children's entertainer Magic Mike.

The battle is advertised to take place on Saturday at the Stone Circles in Falsgrave Park at 9pm and will be presented by 'Yacht Man'.

The Scarborough News has spoken to Danny who believes the posters are part of some kind of late April Fools' joke.

Danny said: "I have only seen one or two around town but I have had a number of people contact me asking what is going on.

"It is bizarre and it did surprise me. I have no idea who has done it but I am just thinking it is a joke. I don't know the guy [Magic Mike] - I just know he's a children's entertainer. I know nothing about it and there will be no fight involving me."

The poster says tickets cost £2 with entry for over 29s being free of charge.

Danny said: "Someone said to me that 'they should be charging at least a fiver to see you, Danny.'"

The poster also asks spectators to 'bring your spare weaponry for charity and receive free squirrel on a stick'.

Magic Mike was unavailable to comment when approached by The Scarborough News.