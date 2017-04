Firefighters in Scarborough were dispatched to tackle bush fires on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Crews arrived at Cleveland Way to discover some bushes ablaze as the mercury soared on Sunday (April 9) to around 20°C.

Firefighters used specialist backpack sprayers to douse the flames and the incident was brought under control.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are yet to confirm the cause of the blaze that took hold yesterday at around 10.23.