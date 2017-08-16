Scarborough firm's pipes part of £3bn warship

A Scarborough firm was celebrating when Britain’s new £3bn aircraft carrier was welcomed into her home port.

Eastfield-based Unison provided more than four miles of pipes for the Queen Elizabeth, which docked in Portsmouth yesterday.

The firm carried out the work to the warship at the BAE Scotstoun Shipyard in Glasgow.

Speaking at the event, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: “We welcome our mighty new warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to her home for the very first time.

“She is Britain’s statement to the world: a demonstration of British military power and our commitment to a bigger global role.

“The thousands of people across the UK who have played a part in building her and her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, should be immensely proud as our future flagship enters Portsmouth.”