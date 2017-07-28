Scarborough heroin addict given a chance at court

A woman has vowed to turn her life around after having no recollection of committing three thefts in Scarborough.

Bethany Dunn, 32, was caught stealing £31 of food from One Stop on July 7, £44.85 of food from Sainsbury’s on July 6 and £19.11 of toiletries from Boyes on June 17 on CCTV.

Heroin addict Dunn, who also dabbles with crack cocaine while taking diazepam for her depression, admitted in police interview she had no recollection of the incidents.

Colette Dixon, prosecuting, told the court Dunn did question if she had paid for the One Stop with no footage being available for the till area.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of theft at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Stephen Munro, defending, said: “These are low value items. She accepts she takes crack cocaine and heroin and suffers from depression. She has been a heroin addict for 12 years. She is stealing to fund her habit indirectly. She is trying to get clean and rid herself of drugs.”

The court heard how Dunn had children, with the youngest soon to be taken away for adoption.

Charles Davis, chairman of the bench, wished Dunn “good luck” and urged her to “make the most of this opportunity”.

He handed her a 12 month community order and ordered her to pay compensation to the value of the items from each store.