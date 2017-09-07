Scarborough man attacked ex-girlfriend after accusing her of cheating

A jealous Scarborough man attacked and hurled abuse at his ex-girlfriend after accusing her of cheating on him.

Despite Jamie Welford’s four-year relationship with the victim ending, he was sending messages to her at around 8pm on July 27 and was keeping tabs on her whereabouts with his new residence being in sight of his former address.

Katy Varlow, prosecuting, told Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday that the victim’s new partner had asked her for a lift to work while she was in the bath and she quickly got dressed and headed out, unsure whether Welford will have seen her leave.

Pulling up near her new partner’s home, she found Welford “dancing around like a boxer” and clearly agitated asking her “Where’s your bra?”

She got out the car and told Welford she was giving a colleague a lift to work.

He began shouting abuse at her and blocked her entry back into the vehicle before eventually being able to pick her new partner up and take him to work.

On her return home, Welford was talking to a neighbour before stepping out in front of the victim telling her to run him over.

He was opening the driver’s door and grabbing at the scared victim’s arm. The vehicle began rolling down a hill and she managed to shrug him off before parking up and getting into her property.

She then received further abuse and violence with Welford, of Grosvenor Crescent, trying to force his way in and CCTV showed him throwing a 500ml bottle of Lucozade at her face resulting in the victim suffering injuries.

Welford, who pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating, was arrested by police and in interview said the bottle of Lucozade slipped out of his hand.

Ian Brickman, defending, said: “The relationship had broken down and he thought it could have been rekindled.

"His daughter still lives with the victim so they have a reason to stay in contact.

"Her not being fully dressed added fuel to the fire. It was a reckless act and he knows the relationship is now at an end.”

Welford was given a community order and a three year restraining order and was ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.