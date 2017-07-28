Scarborough man pinched shoes for girlfriend's birthday present

A man stole trainers from Scarborough’s TK Maxx store for his girlfriend’s birthday present.

Reuben Johnson, 25, of South Street, pleaded guilty stealing tracksuit top and bottoms from Sports Direct to the value of £72 and trainers from TK Maxx to the value of £69.98 at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Johnson was caught on CCTV taking the trainers on July 10 and then set the alarms off at Sports Direct when stealing the tracksuit.

Colette Dixon, prosecuting, said: “The defendant accepted he had been stupid and foolish.”

But the court heard how Johnson had 25 pages of previous convictions.

Robert Vining, defending, explained: “His head was all over the place. He stole from TK Maxx to provide a present for his girfriend’s birthday.”

The court heard that Johnson had got himself a labouring job and was keen to hold down his employment.

Charles Davis, chairman of the bench, handed Johnson a 12 month community order and ordered him to pay £72 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.