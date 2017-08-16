Scarborough property ravaged by fire

Fire crews are set to revisit a property in the Eastfield area after it was gutted by fire last night.

Appliances from Scarborough and Filey were called out at 9.40pm and found the entire ground and first floor of the property at Herdborough Road were on fire.

They used four firefighters with breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

A fire spokesperson said: "This incident is left open for a further revisit by crew today."