Scarborough's own 'Total Wipeout' course set to open

The highly anticipated opening date of North Yorkshire Water Park has been confirmed to be later this month at Wykeham Lakes.

The AquaPark team are currently undergoing training and students from Scarborough College are visiting to help trial the AquaPark in preparation for the opening on Tuesday July 18.

Once completed, the AquaPark, a ‘Total Wipeout’ inflatable obstacle course, will include floating climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars, rockers and rollers for people to jump, swim and climb on. It includes a huge slide which towers over the water and sends people flying down from 5 metres up and a Blast Bag, which uses the powerful force of air to blast friends, family and guests skyward!

Andrew Backhouse, manager of the North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “There has been a huge amount of interest in the AquaPark and we are looking forward to a busy summer!”

This summer, the North Yorkshire Water Park will also offer stand up paddle boarding, sailing, team building events, wind surfing, open water swimming and kayaking in the beautiful setting of Wykeham Lakes on the Dawnay Estate. The Park also has specialist fishing lakes set amongst mature woodland.

James Whitehead, manager of the AquaPark said: “Preparation for our opening is going well. Our team is enjoying testing the facilities and the AquaPark this week and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Water Park and to developing the range of activities.”

The AquaPark is open to everyone over the age of six years old. Minimum height is 1.2 metres and you must be able to swim at least 50 metres. A buoyancy aid, wetsuit and helmet must be worn and are included in the booking fee. Children must be accompanied by an adult with a minimum ratio of one adult to three children. (Adults are over 18 years and over.) Entry price is £15.00 per person. Group bookings are available.

Future plans for the North Yorkshire Water Park include expansion of the existing café, changing rooms and showers at the lake, with additional water sports activities including a Wake Park, Pedalos and Mini-Ports. There will also be a cycle track through the woodland and around the lake side.

Online booking will go live on Monday July 10 at www.NorthYorkshireWaterPark.co.uk