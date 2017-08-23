Scarborough sees half of monthly rainfall in just hours

Scarborough has seen more than half of its expected rainfall for August in today's flash floods.

The average recorded rainfall for Scarborough this month is 64mm. However rainfall gauges Scarborough today have recorded between 30mm and 40mm.

The torrential downpour hit the town at around 11am on August 23 with an immediate response from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Scarborough Borough Council, North Yorkshire County Council highways team and North Yorkshire Police.

Due to the large number of calls, a multi-agency Bronze Hub was set up, which allowed for life risk incidents such as people stuck in cars in floodwater and flooding to properties involving vulnerable people to be prioritised. The majority of the flooding incidents which have required a Fire Service response have now been dealt with.

Work will continue to be undertaken by the County Council and Borough Council to deal with problems with highways and any clean up required.

County Council highways officers were out across the town, erecting warning flood signs and road closed signs and officers attended flood locations to stop drivers driving down those roads affected.

Drivers and pedestrians are reminded not to go into flood waters as they cannot know what is beneath the water.

There was localised flooding and damage to numerous roads as well as some closures, including Valley Road, Eastborough, Trafalgar Road and North Leas Avenue.

Information on road and bridges closures can be found at here.

The full extent of the damage will be assessed after the water subsides.