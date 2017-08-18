Scarborough student caught up in Barcelona terror attack

A 22-year-old student from Scarborough has spoken of her shock after yesterday's terror attack in Barcelona occurred.

Kiera Birkenshaw, a fine art student, was on a break in the city with her partner Kyle Morrison when the horrific attack took place.

Thirteen people died and dozens were hurt when a van hit crowds in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona on Thursday.

The of the van is still at large.

Thankfully, Kiera and Kyle had left their hotel to go visit a zoo shortly before the attack took place.

The pair were unable to get back into their hotel and said they just walked around not really knowing what to do as the massive police operation swung into action.

They stayed at the zoo as long as they could until they had to start making their way back.

She told The Scarborough News: "At around 10.30pm we managed to get back to the hotel and police had it all blocked off.

"The attack happened on the same road as our hotel."

She said the thought of what happened was "terrifying" and added "there were quite a few [peopel] in the same situation and no taxis running so we had to walk back.

"Everyone doesn't really know what to do [this morning]."

During the attack, she posted messages on her Facebook page to let people know she was okay.

She wrote: "So scary being in the centre of all of this, right outside the hotel we're staying at so can't even go back.. evil people in the world."

Kiera, who has just finished her degree at Scaborough School of Arts - now Scarborough TEC - later added: "Just to let everyone know we have just got back to the hotel safe.. thinking of everybody in Barcelona.. terrorism will never win when people are so brave carrying on their lives as normal, tonight has definitely shown that."