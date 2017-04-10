Scarborough to welcome Tour de Yorkshire fans with action packed programme

There will be a definite party atmosphere in the air in Scarborough on Friday April 28 thanks to an action packed programme of entertainment and events planned for Stage One of the Tour de Yorkshire 2017.

In addition to big screens on Foreshore Road and Royal Albert Drive, which will be showing live televised footage of the race, Scarborough Borough Council is working with Create Arts Development Ltd to showcase the best of local and regional musical and creative talent.

It’s also partnered with local cycling organisations to put on events that will highlight Scarborough’s passion for cycling by local people of all ages and abilities.

Entertainment and events will take place in South Bay, North Bay and the town centre throughout the afternoon in the run-up to what has become the now legendary race stage finish on Royal Albert Drive in North Bay just before 5pm.

The programme will include the installation of the community artwork project, The Gigantic Jersey, on the hillside above the finish line, which will be entered into the official Tour de Yorkshire land art competition.

At 17 metres wide, the project, which is being managed by Animated Objects Theatre Company, will literally be a massive expression of Scarborough’s support for the race.

Entertainment in North Bay will include Bicycle Ballet, a surreal theatrical experience known as ‘The Lift’, the Jelly Roll Jazz Band and performances from Scarborough’s YMCA and Pauline Quirke Academy. ‘The Lift’ has been booked through the partnership Welcome to Yorkshire has with Street Arts Consortium Without Walls Associate Touring Network.

During the afternoon, the crowds will also get to cheer on three cycling spectaculars; a schools’ cycling challenge, a parade from Scarborough and Ryedale Community Cycling including riders on specially adapted bikes and, after the official Tour de Yorkshire Stage One finish and presentations, a children’s Go-Ride event.

Scarborough School of Arts will be installing artwork on Foreshore Road in South Bay. Friarage School Choir will be performing at the Town Hall on St Nicholas Street, where people can also enjoy the decorations created by local businesses and community groups inspired the yellow and turquoise colours of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council project team representative for Tour de Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to be working with our community partners once again to showcase Scarborough at its very best for the Tour de Yorkshire.

"The diverse programme we’re finalising will ensure that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Combined with the fabulous natural arena the North Bay gives spectators of the finish, the programme will ensure that Scarborough will be the place to be for Stage One of this prestigious cycle race.”