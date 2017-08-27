Scarborough too hot for Hull

Scarborough claimed a win by six wickets in their ECB Yorkshire League clash against Hull.

Only four Hull batters got in double figures as the Scarborough bowlers teamed up to give them a torrid time.

Theo Smith took 3-12 from seven overs, while Ben Elvidge bagged 3-35.

There were also two wickets each for overseas Bradley Scott and the economical Charlie Hopper as Hull closed on 138.

Scarborough's openers Neil Elvidge and Joe Padmore all-but finished the job with knocks of 62 not out and 43 respectively in an opening stand of 106.

The North Marine Road club lost a few wickets after this, but still managed to get over the winning line.