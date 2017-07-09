Scarborough undone by Sinclair and Rhodes

Scarborough's indifferent run of form continued in the ECB Yorkshire Premier North as they suffered a six-wicket home defeat against Stamford Bridge.

Bridge made it six wins in a row, with Donovan Sinclair setting up a comfortable victory.

He took 5-26 as the home side slumped to 88-8 before eventually being bowled out for 113, Oliver Stephenson the top scorer with 39.

The visitors lost a couple of early wickets before Yorkshire's Will Rhodes secured the points with an unbeaten half-century.

Bradley Scott was Scarborough's top bowler with 2-43.