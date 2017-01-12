Scarborough YMCA dance with delight at donations

Staff, volunteers and young people at Scarborough YMCA were thrilled to receive a £5,000 donation from another local charity.

OurCo, based in the old Scarborough News offices in Aberdeen Walk, made the donation to the YMCA in memory of Eileen Doubtfire, a highly valued volunteer who died in August.

Veronica Thorpe and Matty Gledhill present the OurCo cheque to Katie Doubtfire (centre), surrounded by members of Scarborough YMCA.

Eileen’s daughter Katie is a huge supporter of Scarborough YMCA, having been a member for 22 years, appearing in many theatre shows and more recently helping to direct the Christmas Cracker productions.

Veronica Thorpe, one of the founders of OurCo, said: “Eileen was the inspiration behind starting OurCo and we wanted to honour her memory in a meaningful and lasting way.”

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the YMCA, Katie said: “I am so overwhelmed by this gesture. My mum was an avid advocate of the YMCA and made every effort to attend all YMCA Productions.

OurCo takes in donations of furniture, books etc from the public and uses profits from the sales to benefit worthy causes.

Young people from the Rowlies Academy of Dance also recently presented a cheque for £3,500 to Scarborough YMCA, to help support other local youngsters.

The money was raised from presenting a Musical Mashup show at the YMCA Theatre earlier in the year.

The show featured numbers from Billy Elliot, Annie and Les Miserables among others.

Steve Marsh, Executive Director at Scarborough YMCA, said he was enormously grateful for both donations and added they would help to support young people in the town.