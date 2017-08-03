Scheme to kick-start healthcare careers

Have your say

Applications have officially opened for aspiring young healthcare professionals in Hunmanby who want to help people feel good every day.

This September, Boots UK is launching a new Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship scheme for people aged 18 to 24 who have a passion for community healthcare.

In the two-year programme, young people will have an opportunity to gain the knowledge, skills and behaviours to deliver expert advice and industry-leading patient care at Boots UK.

Apprentices will be able to gain skills and qualifications, and will support the Pharmacist and pharmacy team in Boots on Bridlington Street with the dispensing and supply of medicines.

The programme also offers apprentices opportunity to gain a Level 3 Technical Certificate in Pharmaceutical Science and a NVQ Level 3 in Pharmacy Service Skills.

Richard Bradley, Pharmacy Director at Boots UK, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for young people who are looking for a brilliant platform to launch their careers in community healthcare.”

Visit boots.jobs/talentprogrammes/apprentices for more details or see @Boots_Talent on Twitter.