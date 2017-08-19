School’s out for the summer at railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway is celebrating the school holidays by bringing back SR No. 926 Repton, a Schools Class train, which is making a return after an extensive overhaul.

She has been running in her British Railways colours and numbering as 30926 but will return to traffic in Southern Railways Olive Green under her old number 926.

Designed by Richard Maunsell for the Southern Railway in 1930, the V Class, better known as the Schools Class as all locomotives were named after English public schools.

These engines were intended to meet a need for an intermediate passenger locomotive for routes which needed power, but couldn’t handle large express engines.

Laura Strangeway, the railway’s Head of Marketing, said, “The school holidays are a fantastic time for all the family to come and experience the age of steam.

“The railway is a great place for children to journey behind these powerful engines and learn how they work with Peters Railway Young Engineers Centre at Pickering and the engine sheds at Grosmont.”

There are a whole host of special events scheduled this season at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway including the Annual Steam Gala from September 29 to October 1, Railway In Wartime from October 13-15 and a spook-tacular Halloween Train from October 26 to 29.

A journey on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway takes visitors along a 24-mile railway line through stunning countryside – visit nymr.co.uk for more.