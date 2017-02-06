Screen legend David Warner at sci-fi event

Screen legend David Warner, an actor with an Emmy plus eight nominations and 220 acting credits under his belt will be At Sci-Fi Scarborough on Saturday April 8.
His performances include as Evil in Time Bandits, Dillinger/Sark/MCP in Disney;s Tron, St. John Talbot in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Chancellor Gorkon in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and the vile Cardassian Gul Madred in the superb Star Trek: The Next Generation two parter Chain of Command.
Co-organiser Steve Dickinson “This is just incredible news for Scarborough. An actor such as David agreeing to appear is amazing.
Sci-Fi Scarborough is back for the fourth year in the Spa Complex from Saturday April 8 to Sunday April 9.
Work commitments mean Julian Glover has had to pull out of the event.
Other guest include Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.
