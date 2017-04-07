Seagulls defend the Futurist

Fire crews on a training exercise at the Futurist were kept at bay by territorial gulls.

The Scarborough crew were carrying out aerial ladder training at the building yesterday and the gulls took exception to it.

Swooping in

The firefighter had to deal with swooping and the odd peck as the training continued.

The images were captured by Paul Swain.

It seems that after years of battles the biggest obsticle to the Futurist being demolished could be the gulls that have made their home there, and it seems they will defend it with all they have.