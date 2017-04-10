Seamer & Goal Sports boost bids

The business end of the Scarborough Saturday League Division Two and Three seasons continued to heat up on Monday night.

Seamer Sports Reserves took a step towards bagging the runners-up spot in Division Two after they crushed FC Rosette 5-0.

Nick Hegarty struck a hat-trick and Tommy Adams a brace as Seamer took charge, despite only being a goal up at the break.

Josh Lewis and keeper Gaz Walters caught the eye for Sports.

Goal Sports kept their outside chances of second spot on track with a 2-1 success against Duchess.

John Grayston put Goal Sports a goal ahead, following up a rebound, but Duchess scrambled a leveller just before the break.

Grayston then turned provider, whipping in a cross that was headed home by Tom Collins, as Goal Sports took all three points.

In Division Three, Edgehill 3rds had to fight back to remain on top of the table with a 5-3 victory against Commercial.

A Macauley Riley goal and a glorious lob from Macauley Youngson pulled Commercial clear, but Kyle O'Toole's tap in gave Edgehill hope just before the break.

Gary Hepples struck two in quick succession to give Edgehill the lead, but a third Commercial goal from Chris Millson restored equilibrium.

Lee Cappleman's header and Nick Ellis' strike made sure of the win for Edgehill, who had defender Martin Cappleman in impressive form.

Itis Itis Rovers stepped up their challenge after a 5-1 victory against fellow hopefuls Sherburn.

Man of the match Sean Bloom struck three times, with further goals from Curtis Rose and Tom Broadbent sealing the win.

Hunmanby United Reserves leapt off the foot of the table after beating new basement boys Goal Sports Reserves 5-1.

Max Wood hit two, with Ben Sutton, Oli Milner and an Adam Ditchburn rocket finishing the job.