Seamer stars scoop sponsorship

Seamer under-sevens Spartans and Scorpions have been handed a sponsorship boost.
ID Developments, Adam Harvey Joinery, Skills Village Premier Stores on North Marine Road and Kebbell Homes have all provided their backing to help the progression of the young players at the Scarborough & District Minor League club.
Coach Robbie Hawkes said: “We would like to thank these companies for their ongoing support.
“Their sponsorship is a massive help to the club, without it we wouldn’t have the strips and everything else, so we are very grateful."