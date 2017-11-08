Search is on for new police officers

North Yorkshire Police has launched its latest recruitment drive with a new film.

Aspiring police officers will have the opportunity to submit their applications before the recruitment window closes on Thursday 30 November.

With its diverse geography, and breadth of policing challenges, this is the first time that members of the public have had the opportunity to apply for the role of police officer in North Yorkshire since April 2016.

The force welcomes applications from individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate how they inspire and influence those around them; are courageous and show compassion to others, who respect race and diversity and treat people with dignity and respect at all times.

Women, black and minority ethnic candidates and candidates from the LGBT community are particularly encouraged to apply, as members of these groups are currently under-represented in this role compared to local demographics. All appointments are made on merit.

The starting salary is £19,773, in addition to extra for shift allowance.

Specialist areas of work once probation is passed include roles within Roads Policing, Dogs section, Firearms Unit, Fraud Investigation, Serious Crime Team or Counter Terrorism units.

Deputy Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “This is an exciting opportunity for anyone considering a career in policing to join our team.

“We’re hoping that we will attract some brilliant new talent from a range of backgrounds to bring new skills and experiences to our force.”

To view the film and for more information about joining North Yorkshire Police as a Police Officer visit north yorkshire.police.uk/police officer