See coastal days of past on video at Scarborough gallery

A roadshow displaying old videos of the seaside – some more than a century old – is on its way to Scarborough.

Viewers can indulge in a filmic cornucopia of culinary delights when Yorkshire Film Archive holds a Moving North: Coastal screenings/events at Scarborough Art Gallery on Thursday August 10, as well as at other venues across the east coast.

Hockey on the beach.

The film is a remarkable mix of archive footage about the places and people of Yorkshire, and offers audiences an opportunity to be taken on a journey through time revealing the rich film heritage of the Yorkshire coastline, with Scarborough taking centre stage.

Each screening with last between 75 and 90 minutes with an interval with tickets costing £3.

Coastal towns often feature as central characters. Scarborough is a good example of these changing towns depicted on film over the decades.

Among those featured are The Topical Budget newsreel cameras capturing a game of hockey on the beach at Scarborough in 1922; a John Bull sketch of 1914 showing a mother and her children witnessing the German raid on Scarborough; and magnificent floral floats at the town’s Rose Queen coronation in the 1920s, in front of 10,000 spectators.

Britain on Film curators have found extraordinary footage of ordinary people and places, to shed a fascinating insight into our shared cultural and social history on film.

Britain on Film: Coast and Sea is an online collection of more than 600 newly digitised films ranging from 1899 to 2000.

They are from the British Film Industry’s national archive and the UK’s national and regional film and TV archives including the Yorkshire Film Archive. More than 40 films featuring the stunning Yorkshire and Humber coastline feature.

Graham Relton, archive manager, Yorkshire Film Archive, said: “Here at the Archive we have millions of feet of film – moving images that now reveal life in our region over the past one hundred years and it is an absolute delight to be working on our coastal collections: a wealth of footage which is so rich and varied – just as our coastline is.

“From the natural estuaries linking land and sea on which huge ports and industries have been built, to tiny inlets and coves with communities where fishing has been the mainstay of families for generations.

Robin Baker, head curator, BFI National Archive, told the Scarborough News: “Comprising over a century of film-making, Britain on Film has highlighted some of the lesser known films from our collections, some of which not even curators had seen before, and provided them with audiences that are often bigger than on their first release.”

Visit www.scarboroughmuseumstrust.com for more information.