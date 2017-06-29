Sellars-Drury hits the heights for Scarborough

Twenty-three of the club’s athletes competed in the penultimate round of the Youth Development League Northern Region Division One fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium Doncaster.

The Under-13 Girls group produced three of the overall top scorers of all of club’s age groups.

Hannah Sellers-Drury scored the most points in her three A events. She was second in the shot, second in the high jump and third in the javelin.

Katie Mullaney was the second highest scorer with second in the B high jump, second in the B long jump and third in the A 70 metres hurdles.

Danielle Raw was next highest with a first in the B shot with a PB, second in the B javelin PB and second in the B 800 metres.

Brooke Payne made a good debut with third in the B 1,200 metres, fourth in the B 150 metres and fifth in the A 75 metres.

Talia Lambert and Anya Potter-Firth also achieved good points and PBs.

Lambert competed in three A events and was fifth in the 150 metres with a PB, fifth 800 metres with a PB and sixth long jump.

Potter-Firth was third in the A 1,200 metres with a PB and sixth in the B 75 metres with PB.

The top scorer of this group was Isabel Matique who was second in the B 100 metres with a PB and third in the A high jump.

The next joint-highest scorers were Katie Robinson and Hannah Ellam Robinson.

Katie was fourth in the A 75 metres hurdles and second in the B high jump, while and Hannah was fourth in both the A 100 metres and A long jump.

Saphia Wade achieved PBs in both of her events and was fifth in the A 300 metres and fifth in the non-scoring 100 metres.

Aisha Russell was third in the non-scoring 800 metres and eighth in the 100 metres.

The remaining eight more experienced athletes in the age group boosted the overall team score, and there was plenty of PBs achieved.

Ebony Carroll was fifth in the A 200 metres with a PB and third in the B long jump. Alex Metcalfe was fourth in the A 1,500 metres and sixth in the B shot with a PB.

Emma Willis was third B 1,500 metres and sixth A discus with a PB. Ebony Cooper was third A javelin with a PB and fifth in the B 300 metres.

Millie Wilson was fifth in the B discus with a PB and fifth in the B 800 metres. Jessica Raw came fifth in the A shot with a PB and fifth in the B 75 metres hurdles.

Daisy Willis was third in the B 200 metres with a PB, while Sophie Boddy was fourth in the A javelin and fifth in the A 800 metres.

The top scorer of the club’s Under-13 Boys who were competing in their first season in the league was Logan Lambert, who competed in three A events.

He was fourth in the 1,500 metres with a PB, fifth in the shot and sixth in the long jump with a PB.

Simon Jenkinson was fifth in the A javelin, fifth in the B long jump and sixth in the 800 metres.

Charlie Hepples was fifth in the B javelin with a PB and sixth in the B 800 metres.

Matt's superb finish

A record total of 16 club members competed in the Humber Bridge Half Marathon.

The first finisher for the club was Matt Middleton who was 42nd overall of 1840 in 88 minutes 30 seconds.

He was followed by Phil Markham who was 72nd overall in 90.35 but also ninth of 189 in the men’s Over-45 age group.

Dale Hepples completed the men’s team in 102nd overall and 93.04.

The women’s team was led by Fay Hethershaw, who was 38th overall female of 674 and fifth of 109 Over-45 in a personal best time of 104.39.

Lisa Bourne was 83rd overall in 112.02, whileSally Elwick closed in for the team in 186th with 120.37.

Other results: Neil Pearcey 96.08, David Field 112.01, Jennie Trown 124.03, Dawn Trown 124.30, P. Morris 129.47, Sharen Corden 129.53, George England (club debut) 140.28, Liz Jones 145.02, Natalie Moore 149.27, K. Webster 152.38

Three club members competed in the Glorious Gargrave trail races near Skipton.

In the 32 mile ultra-race, Andy Messenger finished third male in 5 hours 56 minutes.

Juliette Pilgrim was fourth female in 6 hours 10 minutes.

In the 10-kilometre race, Emma Foster was eighth female overall in 55.51.