Shocking pictures show fire spreading on Fylingdales Moor

Fire crews were called to a blaze in the moors behind a caravan park at the weekend.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent 10 crews to moor fire, which spread across approximately 30 acres, on Saturday April 15 at 5.30pm , at the rear of Grouse Hill Caravan Park, Fylingdales Moor.

Firefighters tackle the flames. Photo by Barry Lowe

Crews tackled the flames until darkness fell using various equipment such as hose reels and wild fire beaters.

Whitby Gazette reader Barry Lowe witnessed the moor fire and said between six and seven fire appliences were at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire and rescue said: “10 crews from the east of the county attended and tackled the fire until darkness.

“The incident is open for revisit today by crews.”