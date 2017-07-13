SikSilk hand out treat to supporters

Scarborough Athletic have linked up with global clothing business SikSilk and JD Sports to offer free commemorative t-shirts to all supporters attending the opening game against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The red T-shirts, emblazoned with Boro Back Home, will be handed to fans as they enter the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday to mark the historic first game for the club at the new ground after a decade in exile.

Scarborough-born clothing company SikSilk are owned by Dave Thompson, who scored Boro’s first competitive goal against Teversal in 2007, another ex-Athletic man in Baz Gill and fellow local footballer Sam Kay.

Thompson said: “We are delighted to support Scarborough Athletic to mark the special occasion of the first game at the new ground with red t-shirts to all the fans.

“We want everyone to wear the T-shirts at the match to support Boro as it’s something that all the fans can take away to remember the occasion for years to come.”

Boro commercial director Nick Finch added: “It’s a fantastic gesture by SikSilk and JD Sports to support the club as part of our first game back in the town on Saturday.

“It will be a great sight to see everyone wearing red at the match to cheer on Steve Kittrick and his side for our opening match.”

The Scarborough News are also looking to get fans in the mood by providing free clappers to readers when people buy this week’s paper inside the ground or at Salisbury Stores, the SPAR store on Falsgrave Road and Londis West End Service Station, Seamer Road, while stocks last, from Thursday.