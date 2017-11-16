SIMON SMITH: Maintaining focus in Shield clash

Saturday’s game was one that we needed to win and the guys went out there and won it for the club.

Hullensians isn’t an easy place to go, York demonstrated that when they only just picked up the win there.

For us on Saturday it was just about getting over the winning line, especially after losing the game a week earlier against Heath.

We played very well on the day. It was always going to be a case of them coming back at us in the second half and they did just that, but in the end we won comfortably against a very good side.

If we’d have lost Saturday’s game then that would have made the fixtures ahead of us even more difficult.

We have the trip to Selby in the Yorkshire Shield on Saturday, then after that we have another tough league game at home to a Beverley side, who claimed a last-minute win against Heath at the weekend.

Then we face Moortown, who have recruited recently, so that will not be easy.

For now though we’ll be switching out attentions to the Yorkshire Shield and looking to continue where we left off.

My aim when I came here was to win something, but this competition isn’t easy because it is filled with Yorkshire One clubs.

We will have to do things the hard way, winning away at Old Brods in the last round and then playing at Selby in this, but we are guaranteed a home fixture if we can manage to make it through.

There isn’t a chance we’ll be playing a weakened team because it isn’t a league game, it will be very similar to last weekend.

Selby have been a bogey side for us in recent seasons. They did it to us on the final day of last season.

The lads turned in an awful performance on that day and I’ll be throwing that at them in the changing room on Saturday.

The positives to come from last Saturday was the return of Phil Watson for 60 minutes, while Harry Domett also came back in after illness.

We lost Mikey Whitton through work commitments, but he is available this week.

We know we’re going to be without Tom Harrison, Matty Young, Phil Stewart and Ali Sutton for a while, so this is the squad that will take us through to Christmas and it is my expectation that we will put in another top performance in the Shield this weekend.