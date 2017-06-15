Sinclair planning to roll back the years with Boro

New signing Emile Sinclair is planning to roll back the years at Scarborough Athletic.

The 29-year-old striker has revealed that this is the sharpest he has felt since bagging 10 goals in a Championship season for Peterborough United in the 2011-12 campaign.

Sinclair, who still harbours big ambitions in the game, sees Boro as the perfect platform to put his career back on track.

“It has been a while since I’ve been this up for a new season, I think Scarborough are the right club to get my career back up and running,” he said.

“I’ve lost a lot of love for the game over the years, it is time I get back to enjoying my football again.

“I still have a lot of ambition in football, but if things go well at Scarborough I don’t see why this can’t be a long-term thing for me.

“I need a platform and I think Scarborough will be the right one for me.

“This will be the first pre-season that I’m injury-free since I scored 10 goals in the Championship for Peterborough.

“It is all about staying fit, and playing games.

“I have full confidence in my own ability, so the rest will come naturally.”

Having played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United and Northampton Town, Sinclair is now looking forward to sampling the Boro support on home soil.

He added: “I was used to playing in front of 30,000 fans at Forest, so when you drop down the levels it can be hard to motivate yourself because you miss it.

“The banter and the support really drives me on, so with Scarborough coming back to big crowds in their home town it is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I have always been a winner, which is one of the reasons I joined the club because they have a lot of ambition.

“I won promotion from League One with both Forest and Doncaster, so I know the mentality you need to win things.

“Looking back, the knowledge I picked up from players like Andy Cole and Wes Morgan has been invaluable.

“I’m hoping to be able to pass that on.”

Sinclair also has hefty plans on the goalscoring front as he sets his sights on a big season.

The frontman added: “I always set myself goals when I walk onto the pitch as well, be it the training pitch or for a match.

“I want to score as many as I can, even if that is in a training session, I take it very seriously because I want to go out there and be the top scorer.”