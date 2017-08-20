Sinnington village hall extension work starts

Work has begun on the new Sinnington’s village hall extension.

The much-needed improvement project will create a larger storeroom and an additional meeting room. The work will be completed in September.

The hall was a school until 1971 when the parish council raised funds to buy it from the county council and Lady Lumley’s Educational Foundation.

Chairman Eric Ward said the scheme has been in the planning since 2015.

He said: “It’s been a long haul to get the building plans off the ground and there has been a tremendous community effort to get this far, especially to raise the funds.

“Without the help from so many residents we could not have seen this project fulfilled.”

It is costing £70,000 to complete the work with much of that coming from grant-making bodies, as well as £15,000 from village hall funds and £10,400 raised from events and appeals in the village.