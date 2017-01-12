Sir Gary ready to speak at Paragon presentation night

Next month will see Scarborough Paragon Cycling Club host its annual prize presentation evening at Scarborough Rugby Union Club.

The event on Saturday February 4 celebrates riders’ winning achievements for the previous year’s time trials and hill climbs.

The evening includes a three-course meal and regularly attracts a guest speaker, who presents the trophies to the winning riders.

This year the guest of honour and speaker will be Welcome To Yorkshire’s Sir Gary Verity, the man behind bringing such events as the Tour de France and the now annual Tour de Yorkshire to the county’s roads.

This is a fantastic coup for SPCC, and will make for a very interesting evening as Sir Gary is renowned for his talks and passion about Yorkshire and cycling.

Club official Stephen Dodds said: “Sir Gary has achieved so much, not just for Scarborough,but the whole of Yorkshire, by showcasing the beautiful county to the rest of the world when the races are beamed into peoples living rooms.

“Last year’s Tour De Yorkshire which finished in Scarborough showcased one very special SPCC member.”

The club’s president,and one of the founding members Stan Chadwick, who turned 100-years-old was the guest of honour at the finish line and got to meet some famous previous Tour winners including Bernard Hinault.

Sadly Chadwick is unable to ride his bike anymore, although he did still ride well into his late 80s.

A specially-adapted machine was made for him by Ryedale and Scarborough Community Cycling Group, which enabled Chadwick to be pedalled with the help of club chairman Brian Musson over the last mile and finish line of the Tour on Marine Drive.

The crowds cheered Chadwick and the masses of other cyclists, including riders from SPCC and Richardsons CC , as well as his family and members of the Ryedale Cycling.

Scarborough Paragon’s evening event is open to non-members, anyone who wants to come along can contact Matt Purnell or Elaine Ward.

Their details can be found on SPCC website.

Paragon is always keen to encourage new riders and this event is a chance to meet people from the club and see what the club is about.