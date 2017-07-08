Sir Gary Verity at campaign launch to restore churches

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, is calling for people to sign up to Ride+Stride on Saturday 9 September, to help raise funds for the restoration of this area’s many churches, chapels and meeting houses.

Ride+Stride is a national event in which people get sponsored to visit as many churches as they can in a day, either on foot, on a bike or by car.

All sponsorship money is split between a church of the participant’s choice and the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust (YHCT).

Gary Verity said: “What better way to explore God’s own county? Whether on foot, by bike or in a car, Ride+Stride is the perfect way to discover Yorkshire’s beautiful churches and raise much needed funds for their repair and restoration.”

Tom Ramsden, chairman of the YHCT said: “With leaking roofs, rotting timbers and crumbling stonework, many of Yorkshire’s historic churches are battling to survive.

“Ride+Stride is a fantastic way to help raise money for your local church as well as the YHCT as you can split the money you raise.

“Taking part is easy, simply download or request a sponsorship form and plan your route Help and advice is available if you need it.”

For more information about the event visit http://www.yhct.org.uk/get-involved/ride-stride/ or contact Vanessa White on Tel: 07786 656883 or at vanbarassociates@gmail.com